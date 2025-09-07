Open Menu

FTO Coordinator Calls For Strategic Partnerships To Unlock Pakistan’s Blue Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM

FTO coordinator calls for strategic partnerships to unlock Pakistan’s blue economy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman has said that harnessing the vast

potential of Pakistan’s blue economy requires extensive consultation, long-term planning, and

close cooperation with strategic partners at national, regional, and global levels.

Talking at a seminar on “Blue Economy Future in Pakistan,” here on Sunday, he said the blue

economy, encompassing the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved

livelihoods, and environmental health, offers Pakistan immense opportunities in fisheries,

aquaculture, maritime transport, tourism, and renewable energy.

He underscored the need for forging partnerships with international organizations, coastal

countries, research institutions, and private investors to benefit from global expertise and

advanced technology. “No country can fully explore its maritime potential in isolation.

It is only through collaboration that we can ensure innovation, knowledge-sharing, and

sustainable growth,” he remarked.

Saif Ur Rehman added that coordinated efforts, supported by foreign investment and technology

transfer, would enable Pakistan to emerge as a strong player in the global blue economy, ultimately

ensuring sustainable prosperity. He stressed that strengthening regulatory frameworks, improving

governance, and fostering collaboration between provincial and federal institutions were key

to enhancing the effectiveness of blue economy initiatives.

Highlighting Pakistan’s natural advantage, he noted that the country is blessed with a 1,000 kilometer

long coastline and a strategic location along major international sea routes. However, he regretted

that these maritime resources remain underutilized due to lack of awareness, policy gaps, and

inadequate infrastructure.

