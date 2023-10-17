Open Menu

FTO Coordinator Emphasizes Africa's Potential As A Golden Opportunity For Pakistan's Growth

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

FTO Coordinator emphasizes Africa's potential as a golden opportunity for Pakistan's growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman, Meher Kashif Younis on Tuesday highlighted the immense potential of Africa and the golden opportunity for Pakistan to expand its horizons and achieve unprecedented growth.

Speaking at a seminar on “Pakistan and potential of Africa” held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, he said immense possibilities lie in the African continent for our business community, according to a news release issued here.

He said as we all know Africa is experiencing a significant economic transformation, with several countries showing remarkable progress in various sectors.

The continent's burgeoning population, combined with increasing urbanization and technological advancements, has created a vibrant market hungry for goods and services that promise a perfect environment for Pakistani businesses to introduce their products, technologies, and expertise, he added.

Iftikhar Ali said Pakistan, with its entrepreneurial spirit and innovative solutions, has much to offer to African nations.

"From agriculture and healthcare to technology and renewable energy, our businesses can collaborate and contribute to the development of Africa while reaping substantial benefits", he added.

By tapping into Africa's vast potential, Pakistani businesses can make a big impact on its development while ensuring sustainable growth and profitability.

As a business leader, he urged stakeholders to take bold steps, explore new territories, and establish Pakistan as a strong economic partner in Africa.

He emphasized the importance of working together to build bridges, foster collaborations, and create a prosperous future for both nations.

Meher Kashif who is also Chairman of Kyrgyzstan Trade House in Pakistan said Africans appreciate products and services that offer value for money and incorporate cutting-edge technology.

He said collaborations can facilitate market entry, mitigate risks, and enhance understanding of the local business landscape and tailor your products and services according to their demands.

