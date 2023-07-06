FTO Coordinator emphasizes importance of air links for economic growth & innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis on Thursday said the significance of air links between countries, particularly central Asian states and South Asia, in promoting economic activities, tourism, investment, export industries, business collaborations, and innovation.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Shahid Nazir, he said the air link promised the efficient movement of goods and services across borders, said a press release.

He said air link is often a crucial factor considered by foreign investors while deciding on investment locations and countries with well-developed air transport networks and multiple flight connections are more likely to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Accessible air links make it easier for investors to visit potential investment destinations, conduct business negotiations, and monitor their investments.

Therefore, countries with good air connectivity have a competitive advantage in attracting international investment, leading to economic growth and job creation, he added.

He said air transportation provides a competitive advantage to export-oriented industries.

Manufacturers and exporters rely on air cargo to transport time-sensitive goods, such as perishable items, high-value products, and just-in-time inventory,he added.

He said it boosts export activities, increases revenue, and contributes to overall economic development.

Meher Kashif Younis said air connectivity also strengthens business collaborations, knowledge sharing, and innovation. It facilitates the exchange of ideas, expertise, and technology between countries.

Such interactions lead to the development of new industries, the creation of employment opportunities, and the overall growth of economies,he added.

About tourism he said air connectivity is vital for the growth of the tourism industry as tourists rely heavily on air travel to reach their destinations quickly and conveniently.