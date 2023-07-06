Open Menu

FTO Coordinator Emphasizes Importance Of Air Links For Economic Growth & Innovation

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

FTO Coordinator emphasizes importance of air links for economic growth & innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis on Thursday said the significance of air links between countries, particularly central Asian states and South Asia, in promoting economic activities, tourism, investment, export industries, business collaborations, and innovation.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Shahid Nazir, he said the air link promised the efficient movement of goods and services across borders, said a press release.

He said air link is often a crucial factor considered by foreign investors while deciding on investment locations and countries with well-developed air transport networks and multiple flight connections are more likely to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Accessible air links make it easier for investors to visit potential investment destinations, conduct business negotiations, and monitor their investments.

Therefore, countries with good air connectivity have a competitive advantage in attracting international investment, leading to economic growth and job creation, he added.

He said air transportation provides a competitive advantage to export-oriented industries.

Manufacturers and exporters rely on air cargo to transport time-sensitive goods, such as perishable items, high-value products, and just-in-time inventory,he added.

He said it boosts export activities, increases revenue, and contributes to overall economic development.

Meher Kashif Younis said air connectivity also strengthens business collaborations, knowledge sharing, and innovation. It facilitates the exchange of ideas, expertise, and technology between countries.

Such interactions lead to the development of new industries, the creation of employment opportunities, and the overall growth of economies,he added.

About tourism he said air connectivity is vital for the growth of the tourism industry as tourists rely heavily on air travel to reach their destinations quickly and conveniently.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business Visit Job Lead Industry Asia Employment

Recent Stories

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

21 minutes ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

21 minutes ago
 ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zo ..

Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

22 minutes ago
 UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to ..

UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to THE Young University Rankings ..

22 minutes ago
DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

37 minutes ago
 NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

57 minutes ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business