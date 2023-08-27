Open Menu

FTO Coordinator Emphasizes Regional Collaboration Through Pakistan's Inclusion In BRICS Group

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

FTO coordinator emphasizes regional collaboration through Pakistan's inclusion in BRICS group

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday viewed the inclusion of Pakistan in the BRICS group would be a significant step towards fostering economic and diplomatic collaboration in the region.

Speaking at a seminar on "Role of the Brics Bloc in region" held under the aegis of the Gold Economic Ring Forum he said Pakistan's expertise in sectors such as agriculture, technology, and energy could contribute to the bloc's overall growth and development, said a news release issued here.

He said adding Pakistan to this group could further enhance the bloc's potential and influence, offering numerous benefits to all member nations. Furthermore, the inclusion of Pakistan could help foster stability and cooperation in the South Asian region.

As we are all aware, regional stability is crucial for economic growth and security.

He said by engaging Pakistan in a platform like BRICS, the bloc could actively contribute to peace-building efforts and facilitate dialogue among neighboring countries.

He said Pakistan has a diverse economy, a strategic geographical location, and a population of over 224 million people.

By including Pakistan in the BRICS bloc, member nations could tap into new markets, establish stronger trade ties, and promote cross-border investment opportunities, he added.

He said the bloc, comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has already established itself as a formidable force in the global arena, with a shared commitment to promoting economic development, trade, and mutual cooperation.

Meher Kashif Younis said the decision to expand the bloc is a complex matter that requires careful consideration. However, top leadership can explore the possibility of initiating discussions with fellow BRICS leaders to gauge their interest and willingness to include Pakistan in the bloc, he added.

