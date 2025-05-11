FTO Coordinator felicitates armed forces for defeating enemy

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman on Sunday felicitated Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for inflicting a crushing defeat on the enemy.

In a statement issued here, he said the entire nation stands united behind its brave military, which has once again demonstrated its unmatched professionalism, courage, and commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty of the motherland.

He lauded the sacrifices made by the armed forces and reaffirmed the business community’s unwavering support for national defense.

He emphasized that a strong military guarantees peace, stability, and prosperity for the entire nation