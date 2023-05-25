FTO coordinator felicitates Iftikhar Malik for completing term as President SCCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Meher Kashif Younis felicitated Iftikhar Ali Malik on successfully completing his two-year term as the President of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Speaking at the ceremony in his honor, Meher Kashif said, "His dedication, leadership, and hard work have been instrumental in promoting economic cooperation and fostering regional trade within the SAARC region," said a news release issued here on Thursday.

He said, "Under his sagacious guidance, the SAARC Chamber has achieved significant milestones, enhancing business opportunities and strengthening ties among member countries." He said, "His firm commitment to advancing the business community's interests and facilitating a conducive environment for economic growth is commendable.

" He said, "His crystal clear vision, innovative ideas, and tireless efforts have left a lasting impact on the organization and its members as his inclusive approach and emphasis on collaboration have fostered a sense of unity and shared prosperity within the region." Meher Kashif Younis said, "On behalf of the business community, he extends his heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement, and his remarkable contributions to the SAARC Chamber will be remembered and appreciated for years to come.""Wishing him continued success in his future endeavors and hope that his valuable expertise will continue to benefit the business community and promote regional economic integration, he added.