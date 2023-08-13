FTO Coordinator felicitates Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar on his nomination as Caretaker Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday felicitated Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar on his nomination as caretaker Prime Minister.

He said his dedication to public service and commitment to the betterment of the nation has been duly recognized through this coveted portfolio, says a press release issued here Sunday.

He said as Senator Anwar Ul Haq assumes the responsibilities of this esteemed position, his experience, leadership, and integrity will contribute to the stability and progress of the country during this transitional period.

He further said that his track record of working diligently for the welfare of the people is a testament to his commitment and he will continue to uphold the values that have guided him throughout his career.

The challenges faced by Pakistan are considerable, and his role as Caretaker Prime Minister comes at a crucial time, he said adding that his wisdom and ability to facilitate a smooth electoral process will be instrumental in ensuring a fair and transparent election that truly represents the voice of the Pakistani people.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar's nomination is a reflection of his dedication and commitment to the betterment of Pakistan, he said�and hoped that he will fulfill his responsibilities with utmost diligence.