Open Menu

FTO Coordinator Felicitates Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar On His Nomination As Caretaker Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

FTO Coordinator felicitates Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar on his nomination as Caretaker Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday felicitated Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar on his nomination as caretaker Prime Minister.

He said his dedication to public service and commitment to the betterment of the nation has been duly recognized through this coveted portfolio, says a press release issued here Sunday.

He said as Senator Anwar Ul Haq assumes the responsibilities of this esteemed position, his experience, leadership, and integrity will contribute to the stability and progress of the country during this transitional period.

He further said that his track record of working diligently for the welfare of the people is a testament to his commitment and he will continue to uphold the values that have guided him throughout his career.

The challenges faced by Pakistan are considerable, and his role as Caretaker Prime Minister comes at a crucial time, he said adding that his wisdom and ability to facilitate a smooth electoral process will be instrumental in ensuring a fair and transparent election that truly represents the voice of the Pakistani people.

Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar's nomination is a reflection of his dedication and commitment to the betterment of Pakistan, he said�and hoped that he will fulfill his responsibilities with utmost diligence.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Progress Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

7 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

13 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

15 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

18 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

18 hours ago
GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

18 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

18 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

18 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

18 hours ago
 Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

18 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business