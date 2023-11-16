Open Menu

FTO Coordinator For Regional Trade Integration

November 16, 2023

FTO Coordinator for regional trade integration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Coordinator to Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Thursday underscored the need for regional trade integration to enhance exports as well as to attain sustainable growth and development in the country.

He said, "By bolstering regional trade, Pakistan can tap into diverse markets, create new avenues for economic growth, and enhance its overall competitiveness."

Speaking to a delegation of industrialists led by Faran Shahid here today, he underscored the critical importance of focusing on the promotion and strengthening of regional trade as a pivotal measure for advancing Pakistan's economic well-being.

He said, "The synergies arising from strengthened trade ties can lead to the efficient allocation of resources, technology transfer, and the development of a more resilient and interconnected regional economy."

"Moreover, regional trade alliances can play a crucial role in fostering political stability and diplomatic ties among nations," he added.

"Shared economic interests often pave the way for improved understanding and collaboration, contributing to a peaceful and prosperous coexistence," he added.

He said, "It is imperative that policymakers and stakeholders prioritize initiatives that promote regional trade."

"This may involve the reduction of trade barriers, the facilitation of cross-border transportation, and the implementation of policies that encourage investment and collaboration," he observed.

Meher Kashif Younis urged the government to consider these factors seriously and to lend its support to initiatives aimed at fostering regional trade.

"The benefits reaped from such endeavors will not only fortify Pakistan's economic foundation but will also contribute to the broader goal of regional harmony and development," he added.

