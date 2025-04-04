FTO coordinator lauds tariff reduction, emphasizes role in promoting energy efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif Ur Rehman on Friday lauded the tariff cut aligns with ongoing reforms aimed at modernize infrastructure, simplify regulatory processes, and promote energy efficiency.

He said the government assured President FPCCI Atif Akram Sheikh that service quality and sustainable energy transitions remain priorities, addressing potential concerns about long-term viability, said a news release.

He said all stakeholders widely hail this epoch making decision as a timely intervention to revive industrial productivity and enhance export potential. Combined with previous initiatives, it reinforces Pakistan’s resolve to achieve macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth.

This policy marks a trans-formative stride toward a resilient, competitive economy, promising renewed confidence among investors and industries alike, he concluded.