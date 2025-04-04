Open Menu

FTO Coordinator Lauds Tariff Reduction, Emphasizes Role In Promoting Energy Efficiency

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 05:20 PM

FTO coordinator lauds tariff reduction, emphasizes role in promoting energy efficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Saif Ur Rehman on Friday lauded the tariff cut aligns with ongoing reforms aimed at modernize infrastructure, simplify regulatory processes, and promote energy efficiency.

He said the government assured President FPCCI Atif Akram Sheikh that service quality and sustainable energy transitions remain priorities, addressing potential concerns about long-term viability, said a news release.

He said all stakeholders widely hail this epoch making decision as a timely intervention to revive industrial productivity and enhance export potential. Combined with previous initiatives, it reinforces Pakistan’s resolve to achieve macroeconomic stability and inclusive growth.

This policy marks a trans-formative stride toward a resilient, competitive economy, promising renewed confidence among investors and industries alike, he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by ..

Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..

10 minutes ago
 Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumul ..

Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..

25 minutes ago
 Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses borde ..

Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings

1 hour ago
 Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on ..

Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles

2 hours ago
 PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at ..

PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publ ..

Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday

4 hours ago
 WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network ..

WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..

4 hours ago
 Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contem ..

Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..

4 hours ago
 School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th ..

School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition

4 hours ago
 Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, ..

Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business