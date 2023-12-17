Open Menu

FTO Coordinator Warns Taxpayers Of Scams And Fraudulent Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2023 | 02:20 PM

FTO Coordinator warns taxpayers of scams and fraudulent schemes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday urged taxpayers to remain vigilant against scammers, fake websites, non-existent charities, fictitious emails and dummy tax notices.

Addressing the business community at an awareness session on the directives of FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, Sitara-I-Imtiaz and Hilal-I-Imtiaz, he said that it was his duty as coordinator to bring their knowledge to a pressing matter that requires immediate attention, the escalating prevalence of scams and fraudulent activities targeting taxpayers across Pakistan, said a news release issued here.

He said, "FTO has noticed a disturbing surge in deceptive practices, including fraudulent emails, fabricated notices, sham websites and the creation of non-existent charities, all designed to exploit unsuspecting taxpayers, adding, these malicious tactics excel at mimicking official communication channels, posing a significant threat.

He said that tax payers received calls or messages promising hefty tax refunds in exchange for a fee from impersonating tax authorities. In 2022, he said Pakistan’s computer emergency response team reported a 300 percent increase in tax-related phishing incidents, and scammers pose as charity, which is nonexistent.

He said, "Fraudsters steal taxpayers' personal information to file fake tax returns,claiming refunds and leaving the victim with a tax liability. FBR has reported over 1500 cases of identity theft in 2021.

          

He said tax scams pose a considerable challenge in Pakistan, but through the partnership of vigilant taxpayers and the FTO, significant progress can be made in protecting taxpayers from falling prey to fraudulent tactics.

He said that by staying informed, vigilant, and proactive, taxpayers can ensure their financial security and maintain the integrity of the tax system.

      

He stressed the need for the implementation of a comprehensive public advisory campaign.

This campaign should underscore the imperative for taxpayers to exercise heightened caution and diligence when encountering any communication purportedly from tax authorities.

Underscoring the importance of independently verifying the legitimacy of such communications, cross-referencing official contact details, and refraining from divulging sensitive personal or financial information without robust verification measures is crucial, he concluded.

