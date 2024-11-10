Open Menu

FTO Directs South Punjab Coordinator To Address Tax Grievance Within 60 Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM

FTO directs South Punjab Coordinator to address tax grievance within 60 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has on Sunday directed the newly appointed coordinator for South Punjab Saif Ur Rehman to actively engage with the business community of the region for creating awareness for prompt redressal of the genuine tax related grievances in a record time within 60 days.

He emphasized the importance of educating taxpayers about the FTO secretariat which provide a timely and accessible platform for resolving legitimate tax-related issues, said a news release

By visiting various chambers of commerce across South Punjab, Rehman will directly connect with local business representatives, explaining how the FTO office ensures quick and fair grievance redressal at taxpayers' convenience.

The FTO regional offices offer an effective mechanism to handle complaints related to taxation without requiring lengthy procedures, often resolving cases within a record time of 60 days.

By prioritizing transparency and accountability in the tax administration, the FTO aims to foster trust between the taxpayers and tax authorities.

This outreach initiative also seeks to encourage taxpayers to utilize the FTO's services instead of enduring prolonged bureaucratic processes.

With a focus on providing relief at the taxpayer's doorstep, the FTO office is committed to enhancing taxpayer satisfaction, promoting compliance, and ultimately contributing to a more efficient tax system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

17 hours ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

17 hours ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

17 hours ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

21 hours ago
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal tod ..

Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

23 hours ago
 Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s ral ..

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi

23 hours ago
 Passports Fees-Check complete details here

Passports Fees-Check complete details here

24 hours ago
 Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in fina ..

Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow

1 day ago
 24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways ..

24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Business