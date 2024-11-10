FTO directs South Punjab Coordinator to address tax grievance within 60 days

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has on Sunday directed the newly appointed coordinator for South Punjab Saif Ur Rehman to actively engage with the business community of the region for creating awareness for prompt redressal of the genuine tax related grievances in a record time within 60 days.

He emphasized the importance of educating taxpayers about the FTO secretariat which provide a timely and accessible platform for resolving legitimate tax-related issues, said a news release

By visiting various chambers of commerce across South Punjab, Rehman will directly connect with local business representatives, explaining how the FTO office ensures quick and fair grievance redressal at taxpayers' convenience.

The FTO regional offices offer an effective mechanism to handle complaints related to taxation without requiring lengthy procedures, often resolving cases within a record time of 60 days.

By prioritizing transparency and accountability in the tax administration, the FTO aims to foster trust between the taxpayers and tax authorities.

This outreach initiative also seeks to encourage taxpayers to utilize the FTO's services instead of enduring prolonged bureaucratic processes.

With a focus on providing relief at the taxpayer's doorstep, the FTO office is committed to enhancing taxpayer satisfaction, promoting compliance, and ultimately contributing to a more efficient tax system.