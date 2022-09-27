UrduPoint.com

FTO Disposed Of 4000 Cases Of Tax Issues In Last 11 Months: Dr. Asif Mehmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 07:47 PM

FTO disposed of 4000 cases of tax issues in last 11 months: Dr. Asif Mehmood

Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah on Tuesday said FTO Office disposed of record 4000 cases of tax issues in the last 11 months and there was significant increase in number of people approaching the Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah on Tuesday said FTO Office disposed of record 4000 cases of tax issues in the last 11 months and there was significant increase in number of people approaching the Office.

In a exclusive talk with APP, he said the cases were decided without any delay and complainants did not need lawyers to present their case before the tax ombudsman.

Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said the tax ombudsman institution was established decades ago to specifically resolve people's problems and provide prompt relief to complainants.

He said : " The FTO office did receive 4,600 tax-related, out of which I solved 4,000 cases, which is unprecedented in the last 22 years." He said that the number of cases never surpassed 3,000 over the years, but this time, 4,600 cases were reported in one year, which reflected the public's trust in the institution.

He said : "I have solved the problems on telephone calls as well. If any one's container is stuck, he/she can directly complain to me through phone call, message. I have resolved the issues on the spot." He said that for the first time, the government had appointed a person who had a relevant background as a tax ombudsman.

He said :"I have worked in the Customs Department for 29 years, so I am well aware of genuine problems." "The trust will be restored and now the four thousand cases that I have decided, did provide relief to people, "he added.

He pointed out that a worker of Radio Pakistan complained that his salary was just 30 thousand rupees and 20% tax was being deducted from it.

"A person who has a salary of Rs 30,000 and 4,000 tax is deducted, so there are problems for him ", he added.

He said "On the complaint of the employee, we reviewed all the laws, and found that wrong tax deduction is being done because the income up to 6 lakhs per year does not come in the tax slab." He said that "I first implemented it in my office and after that I sent this decision to the Accountant General of Pakistan and it benefited lacs of employees.""An important issue regarding tax on vehicles came to my attention that when the vehicles were booked there was a tax of 12% and when the vehicles were delivered, it was different.""So at that time the tax rate was increased to 17%, so I decided that the 5% tax was taken illegally and should be refunded," he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lawyers Vehicles All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Qatar Spending $200 Billion to Host 2022 FIFA Worl ..

Qatar Spending $200 Billion to Host 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam Evacuates 870,000 People as Super Typhoon ..

Vietnam Evacuates 870,000 People as Super Typhoon Noru Approaches - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry hopes ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry hopes new finance minister to restor ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister announces colonies, free medial fac ..

Chief Minister announces colonies, free medial facilities for lawyers

2 minutes ago
 Over Rs 50 bln disbursed among 2,005,039 flood-aff ..

Over Rs 50 bln disbursed among 2,005,039 flood-affected families

2 minutes ago
 CII proposes amendments in 'Transgender Persons Ac ..

CII proposes amendments in 'Transgender Persons Act 2018'

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.