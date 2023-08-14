FTO emphasizes significance of Independence Day, pays tribute to freedom fighters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Monday said that Independence Day represents the culmination of colossal sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters who dreamt of and worked tirelessly for a free and sovereign Pakistan.

Speaking at a function held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank to celebrate "Independence Day", he said It is an opportunity for all of us to reflect on the struggles and achievements of our nation and to renew our commitment to its progress and prosperity, said a news release issued here.

He said as we gather together on this auspicious occasion, we are reminded of the sacrifices, struggles, and unwavering determination that led us to the cherished freedom we enjoy today.

He said August 14th marks a significant milestone in our nation's history, a day when we broke free from the shackles of colonial rule and embarked on a journey towards self-governance and sovereignty.

This day is a testament to the unity and resilience of our people, he remarked.

From the countless heroes who laid down their lives for the cause of independence to the collective spirit that drove us to overcome challenges, our nation's story is one of courage, hope, and progress,he added.

He said as we raise our flags high and sing our national anthem with pride, let us remember those who made it possible for us to breathe the air of liberty.

Meher Kashif Younis said Independence Day isn't just a celebration; it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to the principles of justice, equality, and democracy.

It's a day to reflect on how far we've come and to envision an even brighter future for our nation.

He said as we embrace our diversity and unity, let us work together to build a society where every citizen can thrive, regardless of their background or beliefs.