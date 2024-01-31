FTO Entertains 8,129 Complainants, Gets Refunded Rs 17.74b To Aggrieved Tax Payers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has
entertained a record number of 8,129 complainants against malpractice
of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and its tax collectors across the country during last
one year bedsides getting refund of Rs 17.74 billion to aggrieved tax payers.
FTO Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis disclosed this to the business community during
an awareness session here on Wednesday.
He added that ratio of implementations of the FTO decisions also increased to 94 per cent
from 73 per cent during the period under review.
In order to facilitate tax payers and address legitimate grievances at their doorstep,
he said the FTO further extended scope of its well established network in all leading business
cities throughout the country with appointments of Advisors who process the
complaints instantly.
The coordinator said that according to FTO Ordinance 2000, all complaints must be decided
within 45 days but as a result of good governance of FTO it’s time period has been
reduced to 34 days which is another feather in the cap of Dr Asif Mahmood Jah.
Responding to a question by Ms Meheen, a recipient of best CEO award, he said proper
complaints bearing CNIC with complete address and contact number could be filed through
email, WhatsApp, instagram, on telephone, telegram, in person and in writing to their
nearest FTO Advisor office and the services of lawyers are not required at all.
He said genuine complaints would definitely bear fruits besides recommending
action to FBR against negligent tax collectors.
Meher Kashif said the business community reposed full confidence in the FTO for coming
up to their expectation.
The FTO Coordinator also advised the businessmen and industrialists to pay their taxes
on time to help run the affairs of the state smoothly.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Business
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.600 per tola1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares rebound to close higher3 hours ago
-
China overtook Japan as world's top vehicle exporter in 20233 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Tokyo shares open lower4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 20247 hours ago
-
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saudi Arabia16 hours ago
-
PTA making collaborative measures for ease of doing business18 hours ago
-
General Motors eyes strong 2024 as earnings top estimates20 hours ago