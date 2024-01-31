Open Menu

FTO Entertains 8,129 Complainants, Gets Refunded Rs 17.74b To Aggrieved Tax Payers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has

entertained a record number of 8,129 complainants against malpractice

of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and its tax collectors across the country during last

one year bedsides getting refund of Rs 17.74 billion to aggrieved tax payers.

FTO Coordinator Meher Kashif Younis disclosed this to the business community during

an awareness session here on Wednesday.

He added that ratio of implementations of the FTO decisions also increased to 94 per cent

from 73 per cent during the period under review.

In order to facilitate tax payers and address legitimate grievances at their doorstep,

he said the FTO further extended scope of its well established network in all leading business

cities throughout the country with appointments of Advisors who process the

complaints instantly.

The coordinator said that according to FTO Ordinance 2000, all complaints must be decided

within 45 days but as a result of good governance of FTO it’s time period has been

reduced to 34 days which is another feather in the cap of Dr Asif Mahmood Jah.

Responding to a question by Ms Meheen, a recipient of best CEO award, he said proper

complaints bearing CNIC with complete address and contact number could be filed through

email, WhatsApp, instagram, on telephone, telegram, in person and in writing to their

nearest FTO Advisor office and the services of lawyers are not required at all.

He said genuine complaints would definitely bear fruits besides recommending

action to FBR against negligent tax collectors.

Meher Kashif said the business community reposed full confidence in the FTO for coming

up to their expectation.

The FTO Coordinator also advised the businessmen and industrialists to pay their taxes

on time to help run the affairs of the state smoothly.

