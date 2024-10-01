Open Menu

FTO Establishes Special Helpdesk To Facilitate Taxpayers In Filing Returns

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

FTO establishes special helpdesk to facilitate taxpayers in filing returns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah on Tuesday established taxpayer facilitation helpdesk at its headquarters in collaboration with Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to assist taxpayers in hardships with filing of returns.

This initiative aimed at easing the tax return process, comes as the deadline for filing has been extended to October 14,2024, said a news release.

This result oriented initiative will assist taxpayers with issues such as password retrieval and other issues with tax return filing on the FBR website.

Trained FBR officials will be available to offer hands-on support to tax filers.

Please note that queries will only be addressed in person at the FTO Secretariat in Islamabad—no assistance will be provided via phone calls.

The FTO encourages all taxpayers to visit the desk for any filing assistance.

FTO secretariat remains committed to facilitating taxpayers and looks forward to resolving their tax related issues.

