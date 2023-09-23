Open Menu

FTO For Growing Role Of Regionalism In Globalization Transformation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

FTO for growing role of regionalism in globalization transformation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis on Thursday said the concept of globalization is undergoing a transformation, with regionalism playing an increasingly prominent role.

Speaking at a seminar on "Globalization shifting to Regionalization" held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, said a news release issued here.

Meher Kashif said this shift is driven by a combination of economic, political, and technological factors and it will be fascinating to see how these developments continue to shape the world in the coming years.

Globalization, for decades, has been characterized by the interconnectedness of economies across the world, he added.

He said it brought about a remarkable era of international trade, cultural exchange, and technological advancement.

However, as we move further into the 21st century, we are witnessing a noticeable shift in this paradigm.

In his thought-provoking address, he said another aspect of this transition is the changing political landscape.

Nationalism and protectionism have gained traction in some parts of the world, challenging the principles of globalization.

Political leaders and policymakers are increasingly focusing on domestic priorities, which can sometimes conflict with the global interconnectedness that defined previous decades.

Meher Kashif Younis said one of the most significant factors contributing to this shift is the rise of regional trade agreements and blocs. Organizations like the European Union, ASEAN, BRICKS and the African Union are gaining prominence and reshaping global trade dynamics.

These regional agreements often prioritize intra-regional trade and cooperation over global engagement. He said the motivations behind this shift vary, but they often include a desire to protect regional interests, strengthen economic resilience, and address specific regional challenges more effectively.

He said technological advancements, particularly in communication and transportation, have made regional collaboration more accessible and efficient. This has empowered regions to work together closely while maintaining a level of autonomy.

While the shift towards regionalism is notable, it's essential to recognize that globalization is not disappearing forthwith but the dynamics of these connections are changing, he remarked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Century World Exchange European Union Tank Gold

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

8 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

23 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

53 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business