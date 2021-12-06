FTO notifies Sarhadi as member Advisory Committee

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Office has notified Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi as member of the advisory committee for another term, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Office has notified Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi as member of the advisory committee for another term, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi is the president of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vice president of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

He was a member of the advisory committee during the period of 2017-19.

The FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah is the chairman of the advisory committee, which besides serving as Chief Collector (North) has also served on various posts in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).