UrduPoint.com

FTO Notifies Sarhadi As Member Advisory Committee

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:52 PM

FTO notifies Sarhadi as member Advisory Committee

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Office has notified Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi as member of the advisory committee for another term, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Office has notified Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi as member of the advisory committee for another term, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi is the president of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and vice president of Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

He was a member of the advisory committee during the period of 2017-19.

The FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah is the chairman of the advisory committee, which besides serving as Chief Collector (North) has also served on various posts in the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber Zia-ul-Haq FBR Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

17 minutes ago
 De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after C ..

De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after Covid setback

3 minutes ago
 Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

3 minutes ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

18 minutes ago
 Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine Wi ..

Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine With Great Interest - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.