FTO Office Is Working Day And Night To Provide Relief To The Masses

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The Federal Tax Ombudsman's Office is working day and night to provide relief to the public and will bring further improvements for which local advisor has sought suggestions and proposals from the Business Community and members of Hazara Tax Bar Association

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal Tax Ombudsman's Office is working day and night to provide relief to the public and will bring further improvements for which local advisor has sought suggestions and proposals from the Business Community and members of Hazara Tax Bar Association.

This was said by Majid Qureshi, a newly designated Advisor of FTO for Abbottabad region, while meeting with office bearers of Hazara Tax Bar Association and members of the Abbottabad chamber of Commerce & Industry here on Thursday.

Majid Qureshi told that Asif Jah, FTO has taken numbers of steps to restore back the confidence of the tax payers by solving their problems and hardships that have created unrest among business community. He pointed out that confidence of the tax payers has been restored as 3134 complaints have been lodged in the last six months as against 2926 complaints lodged in the previous year.

Local advisor while giving further details of the actions taken by the FTO presented number of cases which were solved especially issuance of refund to the tax payers.

He further said that the office in Abbottabad would remain open two days a week for redressal of grievances.

Important steps have been taken to abolish the unnecessary barriers for resolving tax and other issues that have been pending for many years, Qureshi said. Chief commissioner RTO Abbottabad Sajid Nazir Malik, Commissioner IR Zone I, Fazal-e-Subhan were also present during the briefing session.

