FTO receives 636 complaints against FBR officials in two months

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr Asif Mahmood Jah informed on Thursday that the office received 636 complaints of public against the maladministration of the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) officials during past two months.

Out of the total 360 complaints were either accepted or recommendation were made to FBR for redressal of the complaints.

During a press briefing here, Dr Asif Jah said that since taking the office about two months ago, he was actively engaged with the chambers of commerce and industries of all major cities besides holding meetings with tax bar representatives to ensure compliance of the complaints.

He said investigation against some 15 FBR officers were conducted during his tenure. To a question, he said the Names of the officers involved in the maladministration could not be revealed due to some reasons.

When asked about complaints of the taxpayers against tax officers, the FTO said that the mandate of the office was to resolve the tax payers' grievances, therefore the taxpayers having such complaints of harassment by the tax officials must lodge their complaints with the FTO.

He said unlike the past practice, he himself was overseeing the cases personally and trying to resolve the complaints as soon as possible," he added.

He said he took the officers in confidence that the officers who were not involved in any corruption, need not to worry as no action would be taken against them. But the corrupt officers would not be relieved in any case.

To another question about the refund case of Pak Suzuki who deducted the sales tax from its customers at the rate of 17% despite the fact that the government had already announced reduction of Sales Tax to 12.5%, the FTO informed that the office had categorically ordered Pak Suzuki to refund the difference to all its over 45000 customers.

Dr Asif Jah said on the public demand, more regional offices were being established in the major cities.

With respect to non custom paid vehicles, the FTO said the government had recently impounded seven such vehicles from Sialkot and four from Lahore.

Further he informed that on direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the FTO facilitation desks had been established at all the airports and Chaman and Torkhum borders.