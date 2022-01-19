FTO regional office inaugurated

For immediate and free redressal of grievances against the federal tax institutions, Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mehmood Jah here on Wednesday inaugurated the Federal Tax Ombudsman regional office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :For immediate and free redressal of grievances against the federal tax institutions, Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mehmood Jah here on Wednesday inaugurated the Federal Tax Ombudsman regional office .

In the regional office, complaints related to federal tax authorities, including income tax, sales tax, customer and federal excise will be decided in a few days.

The central government has handed over the powers of the Supreme Court judge to the federal ombudsman, who can hear the case regarding contempt of court and award a sentence of up to 6 months prison.

Addressing, on the occasion Asif Jah said that the institution of Federal Tax Ombudsman had been set up for sharing facilities.

He said that he had an emotional attachment with Abbottabad as in the 2005 devastating earthquake, he had worked in the region.

He said the office of the Federal Ombudsman was established in past during his stay in the region and now a regional office had been establish to resolve the issues of the masses on priority.

Asif Jah said that the federal ombudsman's institution could not be ignored as the federal government had granted the powers of a Supreme Court judge to decide the complaints of the masses.

He further said that the Federal Tax Ombudsman regional office would take immediate action on the complaint of persons.

He further said that traders and chambers of commerce would appoint a representative in the federal ombudsman so that any grievance would be resolved through them immediately and suggestions would go to the FBR, adding everyone must know that the federal tax ombudsman was people-friendly institutions where tax-related issues were solved on priority.

On the occasion former KP Law Minister and senior PML-N leader Ali Afzal Khan Jadoon, Regional Director Muhammad Farhan, Advisor in-charge Abbottabad Shad Muhammad, Admin in-charge Peshawar Karamatullah, Member Chamber of Commerce Haji Iftikhar Khan were also present.