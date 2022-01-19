UrduPoint.com

FTO Regional Office Inaugurated

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

FTO regional office inaugurated

For immediate and free redressal of grievances against the federal tax institutions, Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mehmood Jah here on Wednesday inaugurated the Federal Tax Ombudsman regional office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :For immediate and free redressal of grievances against the federal tax institutions, Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mehmood Jah here on Wednesday inaugurated the Federal Tax Ombudsman regional office .

In the regional office, complaints related to federal tax authorities, including income tax, sales tax, customer and federal excise will be decided in a few days.

The central government has handed over the powers of the Supreme Court judge to the federal ombudsman, who can hear the case regarding contempt of court and award a sentence of up to 6 months prison.

Addressing, on the occasion Asif Jah said that the institution of Federal Tax Ombudsman had been set up for sharing facilities.

He said that he had an emotional attachment with Abbottabad as in the 2005 devastating earthquake, he had worked in the region.

He said the office of the Federal Ombudsman was established in past during his stay in the region and now a regional office had been establish to resolve the issues of the masses on priority.

Asif Jah said that the federal ombudsman's institution could not be ignored as the federal government had granted the powers of a Supreme Court judge to decide the complaints of the masses.

He further said that the Federal Tax Ombudsman regional office would take immediate action on the complaint of persons.

He further said that traders and chambers of commerce would appoint a representative in the federal ombudsman so that any grievance would be resolved through them immediately and suggestions would go to the FBR, adding everyone must know that the federal tax ombudsman was people-friendly institutions where tax-related issues were solved on priority.

On the occasion former KP Law Minister and senior PML-N leader Ali Afzal Khan Jadoon, Regional Director Muhammad Farhan, Advisor in-charge Abbottabad Shad Muhammad, Admin in-charge Peshawar Karamatullah, Member Chamber of Commerce Haji Iftikhar Khan were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Earthquake Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Chambers Of Commerce Law Minister Chamber Afzal Khan FBR Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Iran Wants Stable, Comprehensive Relations With Ru ..

Iran Wants Stable, Comprehensive Relations With Russia - Raisi

45 seconds ago
 Imran Khan only leader having courage to say 'Abso ..

Imran Khan only leader having courage to say 'Absolutely Not': Farrukh

48 seconds ago
 Russia's Defense Ministry Says All CSTO Peacekeepe ..

Russia's Defense Ministry Says All CSTO Peacekeepers, Weaponry Withdrawn From Ka ..

50 seconds ago
 Important to Know Tehran's Stance on JCPOA - Putin

Important to Know Tehran's Stance on JCPOA - Putin

52 seconds ago
 Biden Approval Rating at New Low After One Year in ..

Biden Approval Rating at New Low After One Year in Office, Worse Than Trump's - ..

3 minutes ago
 Experience of Russia-Iran Cooperation in Syria Can ..

Experience of Russia-Iran Cooperation in Syria Can Be Applied in Other Areas - R ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.