FTO registered 2,794 complaints during 2019, disposed 2,510

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) had registered about 2,794 complaints during the year 2019 as against 2,159 complaints received during the same period of last year.

Throughout the year 2019, FTO continued its policy of self assessment and benchmarking with a view to improve service delivery and record numbers of complaints were registered and disposed, said the annual report for the year 2019.

According the report, the FTO had registered 2,510 fresh complaints, besides the carry forward complaints of 284 of last year and out of total it had disposed 2,411 complaints during the period under review.

The FTO registered 1,580 complaints regarding Income Tax, which was comprising about 61.94 percent of the total, besides registering 639 complaints about Sales Tax and 277 of Custom Duty and 14 Federal Excise Duty.

According to region-wise distribution of complaints, cases and disposal, Islamabad including Abbottabad received 235 complaints and disposed 214, where as Karachi registered 1,105 complaints and disposed 863 Lahore 417 cases and dealt 366.

Meanwhile, 119 cases, complaints were received by the Peshawar as it disposed 106, Quetta 278 and Faisalabad and Multan disposed 140 and 274 complaints and cases respectively.