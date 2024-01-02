FTO resolves 8128 complaints of Taxpayers

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 06:27 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) In-charge Regional Federal Ombudsman Office (Multan) Dr Khalil Ahmed urged tax-payers to contact the Federal Tax Ombudsman Office (FTO) for redressal of their complaints as 8128 complaints were resolved during Year 2023.

While talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Dr Khalil remarked that FTO resolved about 99 percent of complaints about refunds and benefitted the taxpayers. The taxpayers claims were being monitored carefully at FTO, he added. The Tax-payers could apply with the FTO office Multan on plain paper.

Responding to a query on how to enhance the number of tax-payers in the country, he recalled that FBR and NADRA were working on data sharing and hoped that the number of tax-payers would increase in future.

Tax revenues are life-line of a country's economy. Regarding the performance of Multan FTO, he remarked that it addressed 823 complaints.

To another query about the difficult form for filing details of tax returns, he acknowledged that the form was available in the English language which created difficulty for the masses. He however urged them to avail services of experts for filing returns as the experts had vast knowledge of tax laws.

