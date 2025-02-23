Open Menu

FTO Secretariat's Silver Jubilee Seminar On 25th

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

FTO Secretariat's silver jubilee seminar on 25th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Secretariat is set to celebrate its silver jubilee with a national seminar titled: '25 Years of Achievements' here at the Governor's House on February 25.

FTO Coordinator Saif Ur Rehman informed media on Sunday that FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah would present a report, and the event would highlight the secretariat’s accomplishments over the past 25 years, showcasing its contributions to improving tax administration and promptly addressing taxpayer grievances related to federal taxes.

The seminar, he said, would bring together key stakeholders including government officials, tax experts, and representatives from various sectors, to reflect on the progress made and discuss future strategies. The celebration underscores the FTO secretariat’s commitment for transparency, fairness, and efficiency in the tax system.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street ..

RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project

3 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

48 minutes ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

1 hour ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

1 hour ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

2 hours ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

2 hours ago
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

2 hours ago
 UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

3 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

3 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

6 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business