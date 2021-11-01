UrduPoint.com

FTO To Introduce New System For Redress Of Taxpayers' Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 08:17 PM

Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has said his office will introduce a new system for immediate redress of taxpayers' complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr Asif Mahmood Jah has said his office will introduce a new system for immediate redress of taxpayers' complaints.

He was addressing an awareness session at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Monday. He said that just two weeks ago, he received a message from Karachi that a consignment of 130 tractors had been stopped despite payment of all duties. He said that he himself talked to the Commissioner Karachi and the consignment was released within only four hours. He said that the office of the Tax Ombudsman would also introduce a mobile app while the FTO portal would also be launched on the pattern of Prime Minister's portal.

He expressed concern over rampant complaints about stopping of consignments, saying that he would soon issue a clear directive for ending that practice forthwith.

He said that the ultimate objective of the FTO was to facilitate taxpayers. He said that FTO desks would also be established at all airports to resolve the custom related complaints there and then.

Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Syed Mahmood Hussain Jafari told the meeting participants that last year refunds of Rs 40 billion had been paid in Faisalabad.

Earlier, FCCI President Atif Munir Sheikh, in his address, said that the number of taxpayers had reduced instead of expanding the tax net. "Its natural outcome is that additional burden is being put on the existing tax payers," he said and added that Faisalabad was emerging as a new regional hub of industry and trade.

Atif Munir Sheikh presented the FCCI shield to FTO Dr Asif Mahmood Jah. Collector Customs Faisalabad Madam Sadia Muneeb and members of Faisalabad Tax Bar Association were also present.

