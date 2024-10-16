FTO visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah (SI) visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

His visit focused on engaging with the business community, addressing taxation-related concerns, and exploring avenues for enhancing collaboration between the FTO office and SCCI.

The meeting was attended by Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi,

Vice President (VP) SCCI Omer Khalid and Sialkot Business community.