Fuel From Flooded Vessel In Russia's Krasnogorsk Spills Into Moskva River - Authority

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 07:54 PM

Fuel from a sunken vessel in Moscow Region's city of Krasnogorsk has leaked into the Moskva River, the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) Fuel from a sunken vessel in Moscow Region's city of Krasnogorsk has leaked into the Moskva River, the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the agency, the flooding incident took place at the pier in Krasnogorsk.

"[As a result of] the sinking of the 20-meter-long [65 feet] 'Yanvar' [January] vessel ... diesel fuel leaked onto the surface of the Moskva River," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Moscow interregional transport prosecutor's office has started an inspection of the incident, the agency's press service said.

"Based on its [inspection] results and if there are grounds, the issue of taking appropriate measures of the prosecutor's response will be reviewed. The progress of the inspection is controlled by the interregional transport prosecutor's office," the statement read.

Other leakage incidents that recently took place in Russia include an oil spill at a lake in the Taymyr region of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a spill of five tonnes of fuel from a damaged reservoir at a diesel power station in the Yakutia Republic and an oil spill in the Khimki Reservoir in the Moscow Region in June.

