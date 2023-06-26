Open Menu

Fuel Prices In Russia Stable, Stocks Of Oil Products Exceed 15 Days - Novak

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Fuel Prices in Russia Stable, Stocks of Oil Products Exceed 15 Days - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Fuel prices in Russia are stable, and stocks of oil products exceed 15 days, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Prices are also stable, today we will continue monitoring and work in this direction. Oil product stocks exceed 15 days, which corresponds to the average multi-year values for this period," Novak said during a working meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Stocks

Recent Stories

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss impo ..

Zardari, Bilawal and Maryam huddle to discuss important political matters in Dub ..

44 seconds ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performanc ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews performance of Building Retrofit program ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, ..

ADJD’s Centre of Forensic and Digital Sciences, Dubai Medical College discuss ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates World Drug Day

UAE celebrates World Drug Day

3 hours ago
 Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hour ..

Citizens continue to suffer from six to eight hours load-shedding

3 hours ago
 Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member benc ..

Military trials of civilians: SC seven-member bench dissolved again after govt's ..

3 hours ago
Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj r ..

Around three people gather in Mina to start Hajj rituals

3 hours ago
 US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperatio ..

US vows to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rai ..

Lightening strikes leave 12 people dead during rain in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM ins ..

Alef Education recognised by SIIA as best STEM instructional solution for grades ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business