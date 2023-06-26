Fuel Prices in Russia Stable, Stocks of Oil Products Exceed 15 Days - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Fuel prices in Russia are stable, and stocks of oil products exceed 15 days, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"Prices are also stable, today we will continue monitoring and work in this direction. Oil product stocks exceed 15 days, which corresponds to the average multi-year values for this period," Novak said during a working meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.