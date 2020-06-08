Fuel stocks being replenished by OMCs: OCAC

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Monday said fuel stocks were being replenished by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) gradually through local refineries' production and regular arrival of vessels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Monday said fuel stocks were being replenished by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) gradually through local refineries' production and regular arrival of vessels.

"The vessels, carrying imported petrol, are regularly arriving at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) & Fauji Oil Terminal Company (FOTCO) at Port Qasim Authority (PQA)," the OCAC said in a press statement.

In the month of June, the council said, a total quantity of around 850,000 Metric Tons of petrol was being supplied from the production of local refineries and imports to the distribution & retail network of the Country.

"The current sales of petrol in the country are exceptionally high (50 % growth) due to easing of COVID-19 lockdown in past few weeks (causing depletion of stocks) & low price of the product." The OCAC mentioned that average sales of petrol for the period July-2019 to May-2020 (11 months) had been around 600,000 MT/month which translated to sales of around 20,000 MT/day.

"However, for the reasons mentioned above, a high surge of sales/consumption of 30,000 MT/day has been experienced in first six (06) days of June 2020."The council said the sudden increase of 50 percent in the consumption was being complemented by the Industry through additional imports in the months of June & July. "While there are few pockets of constrained supplies in some parts of the country, Ministry of Energy - Petroleum Division (MEPD), Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Local Refineries & Oil Marketing Companies are working round the clock to mitigate the situation."In view of adequate quantity of petrol being arranged through the petroleum products supply-chain, the OCAC requested all consumers to fill-up their vehicles as per their normal needs and avoid excessive buying. "We, as Citizens of Pakistan can together solve our temporary issues through prudence & mutual cooperation."