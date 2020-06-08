UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fuel Stocks Being Replenished By OMCs: OCAC

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:18 PM

Fuel stocks being replenished by OMCs: OCAC

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Monday said fuel stocks were being replenished by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) gradually through local refineries' production and regular arrival of vessels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Monday said fuel stocks were being replenished by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) gradually through local refineries' production and regular arrival of vessels.

"The vessels, carrying imported petrol, are regularly arriving at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) & Fauji Oil Terminal Company (FOTCO) at Port Qasim Authority (PQA)," the OCAC said in a press statement.

In the month of June, the council said, a total quantity of around 850,000 Metric Tons of petrol was being supplied from the production of local refineries and imports to the distribution & retail network of the Country.

"The current sales of petrol in the country are exceptionally high (50 % growth) due to easing of COVID-19 lockdown in past few weeks (causing depletion of stocks) & low price of the product." The OCAC mentioned that average sales of petrol for the period July-2019 to May-2020 (11 months) had been around 600,000 MT/month which translated to sales of around 20,000 MT/day.

"However, for the reasons mentioned above, a high surge of sales/consumption of 30,000 MT/day has been experienced in first six (06) days of June 2020."The council said the sudden increase of 50 percent in the consumption was being complemented by the Industry through additional imports in the months of June & July. "While there are few pockets of constrained supplies in some parts of the country, Ministry of Energy - Petroleum Division (MEPD), Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), Local Refineries & Oil Marketing Companies are working round the clock to mitigate the situation."In view of adequate quantity of petrol being arranged through the petroleum products supply-chain, the OCAC requested all consumers to fill-up their vehicles as per their normal needs and avoid excessive buying. "We, as Citizens of Pakistan can together solve our temporary issues through prudence & mutual cooperation."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Company Oil Vehicles Price June July Stocks Gas 2020 All From Industry Port Qasim Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives message from Aboul Ghe ..

21 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,369 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet adopts several decisions for improving ..

2 hours ago

National Assembly speaker urges MNAs to strictly f ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Talks With Egypt's Sisi, Praises Cairo's Dip ..

3 minutes ago

FBR pays tribute to the death of employees due to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.