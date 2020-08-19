The OPEC+ countries should continue complying fully with the oil curtailment agreement, as the volatility on the energy market persists, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

"Indeed, we do have reasons to be satisfied with our achievements. But the work still needs to be done. And I urge you all not to relax, not to ease the efforts of the last three months, because this task will be with us until April 2022, and maybe even longer, " Novak said at an opening of the OPEC+ ministerial committee meeting.

The energy market may see still more "black swan" events, the minister noted, referring to the way the COVID-19 pandemic was described in media due to its ravaging effect on the oil demand and prices.

The OPEC+ ministers are currently meeting via a videoconference to discuss the situation in the energy market as well as the compliance of the oil producers with the commitment to reduce output in an attempt to support ailing prices.