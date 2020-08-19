UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Full Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts Needed Due To Remaining Volatility - Russia's Novak

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 09:19 PM

Full Compliance With OPEC+ Oil Cuts Needed Due to Remaining Volatility - Russia's Novak

The OPEC+ countries should continue complying fully with the oil curtailment agreement, as the volatility on the energy market persists, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The OPEC+ countries should continue complying fully with the oil curtailment agreement, as the volatility on the energy market persists, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"Indeed, we do have reasons to be satisfied with our achievements. But the work still needs to be done. And I urge you all not to relax, not to ease the efforts of the last three months, because this task will be with us until April 2022, and maybe even longer, " Novak said at an opening of the OPEC+ ministerial committee meeting.

The energy market may see still more "black swan" events, the minister noted, referring to the way the COVID-19 pandemic was described in media due to its ravaging effect on the oil demand and prices.

The OPEC+ ministers are currently meeting via a videoconference to discuss the situation in the energy market as well as the compliance of the oil producers with the commitment to reduce output in an attempt to support ailing prices.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil April May Market Media All Agreement

Recent Stories

Ghaiyyath triumphs under 'perfect ride' by Buick

13 seconds ago

Pakistan to import Euro-5 standard petrol from Sep ..

14 seconds ago

LDA demolishes five illegal buildings

16 seconds ago

Uganda's Besigye says he will not run in 2021 agai ..

19 seconds ago

EU rejects Belarus vote result as Lukashenko order ..

3 minutes ago

Govt, opposition united on national interest: Wasi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.