Full EU Ban On Imports Of Russian Coal To Be Delayed Until Mid-August - Reports
Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The European Union will not impose a full ban on imports of coal from Russia until mid-August, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an EU source.
According to the source, the decision was made due to a pressure from Germany.