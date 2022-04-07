Full EU Ban on Imports of Russian Coal to Be Delayed Until Mid-August - Reports

The European Union will not impose a full ban on imports of coal from Russia until mid-August, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an EU source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The European Union will not impose a full ban on imports of coal from Russia until mid-August, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing an EU source.

According to the source, the decision was made due to a pressure from Germany.