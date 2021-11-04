UrduPoint.com

Functioning Principles Of Russia-Belarus Gas Market To Be Developed By July - Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

The principles of functioning of the single gas market of Russia and Belarus will be developed by July 2022, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The principles of functioning of the single gas market of Russia and Belarus will be developed by July 2022, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

"A whole block of programs is related to the energy sector.

It is necessary to form unified markets for oil products, electricity and gas. We must develop principles for the functioning of the unified gas market by July 2022. And by December 1, 2023, taking into account these principles, sign a corresponding addendum to the Union Program," Golovchenko said during the online meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

