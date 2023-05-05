UrduPoint.com

Fund Managers Thirsty For Oil Despite Green Vows: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Fund managers thirsty for oil despite green vows: report

Major financial firms that publicly support efforts to limit global warming have billions invested in the world's largest oil and gas companies -- including in some of their products marketed as green -- a new report said Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Major financial firms that publicly support efforts to limit global warming have billions invested in the world's largest oil and gas companies -- including in some of their products marketed as green -- a new report said Friday.

The analysis found that 25 members of the Net Zero Asset Managers' initiative have a combined $417 billion in holdings in 15 oil and gas firms, including ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies.

Carbon Tracker, the organisation behind the report, found that last year many of these asset managers even increased their exposure to the fossil fuel sector, which has seen profits surge as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It said none of the 15 fossil fuel giants it focused on have activities and businesses aligned with a goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, the more ambitious Paris climate deal target.

US asset management giant BlackRock topped the list of firms in the net zero initiative with exposure to the 15 oil and gas firms, with investments totalling $116 last year, according to Carbon Tracker.

"Asset managers that join coalitions such as the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative are signalling to the market that they will invest in line with the Paris target of holding global warming to 1.

5C," said the report's author Maeve O'Connor, Associate Analyst, Oil, Gas and Mining.

"If they invest in oil and gas companies that are not aligned with this target, they risk their reputation among climate-conscious asset owners while other investors may increasingly be concerned over exposure to energy transition risk." In a statement the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative said its partner networks "share Carbon Tracker's perspective that the oil and gas industry must very rapidly decarbonize to meet the urgency of the climate crisis".

But it added that its commitment statement "does not require signatories to choose equity holdings to meet a particular climate target".

Carbon Tracker looked at a total of 90 asset managers -- including those not signed up to the net zero initiative -- and warned that many had products that risked misleading investors and greenwashing.

Its analysis found that more than 160 funds specifically marketed with the labels "ESG" (environmental, social and governance), "sustainable", "climate", "carbon" and "transition" hold $4.6 billion of investments in the 15 oil and gas companies.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Oil Paris May Gas Market Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with No ..

Asim Azhar’s new song ‘Darkest Hour’ with Norwegian singer released

19 minutes ago
 Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanita ..

Putin, Kyrgyz President to Discuss Trade, Humanitarian Issues on May 8 - Kremlin

15 minutes ago
 Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of ..

Putin, Russia's Security Council Discuss Issues of Victory Day Preparations - Kr ..

16 minutes ago
 Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till M ..

Dad Division outlet canals to remain closed till May 16

16 minutes ago
 Population department making efforts to control po ..

Population department making efforts to control populace growth

16 minutes ago
 Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for ..

Fire safety awareness campaign to be launched for SMEs: Administrator Karachi

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.