Funds Allocated For Establishing Punjab Socio-Economic Registry, Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 9.5 billion for establishment of Punjab Socio-Economic Registry (PSER) and Rs. 18 billion for Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) in the financial year 2024-25, Provincial Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman said this while delivering budget speech in the Punjab Assembly here on Thursday.

He said that the PSER would be responsible for collection of socio-economic information and determine the resources for the people of Punjab and on the basis of the PSER survey and research, future developmental and social welfare programmes would be worked out so that the genuine people could get their due right.

Similarly, the PERA would control price hike, illegal occupation of state land, hoarding and tight noose around the elements involved in such other illegal activities.

Provincial Minister said that a grant of Rs. 3.8 billion has been earmarked for establishment of Smart Safe City project in 19 districts of Punjab, asserting that a total of Rs.

10 billion would be spent on Murree Development Programme under which Rs. 5 billion would be spent during next FY.

During the FY 2024-25, he said, a total of Rs. 2 billion will be given to Special Education Department for its development programmes, which entails provision of mini buses to specially-abled students and shifting of special education institution from rented to their own buildings to be built during the next fiscal year.

He said that Literacy and Non-formal Education Department would receive Rs. 4 billion during the next FY, asserting that Adult Literacy Centres (ALCs) would be established in collaboration of various other departments to educate 36,000 non-educated individuals. Non-formal Education Projects would be initiated at regional level to cater to the educational needs on priority basis.

