Funds Allocated For Promotion Of Pulses Cultivation: Dr Khalid Hussain
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chief Scientists Pulses Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Khalid Hussain said that the government has allocated huge funds for promotion of pulses cultivation in the country.
Addressing a workshop of master trainers arranged at AARI, he said that the farmers should avail from the opportunity and grow pulses over maximum space in their lads as these crops would not only mitigate financial constraints of the growers but would also play a pivotal role in national food security.
He said that agriculture department has evolved a comprehensive strategy under which the agri scientists along with their teams visited field area and convinced the peasants for cultivation of pulses over maximum area.
The pulses department would provide quality seed of latest pulses varieties to the growers on subsidized rates so that the farmers could cultivate pulses crops at least one acre of their lands from next season, he added.
Principal Scientist Dr Muhammad Asif said that a new policy was devised for pulses cultivation and their value addition in order to increase its exports for strengthening national economy by fetching precious foreign exchange.
Agri scientists Muhammad Amir Amin, Ali Nawaz, Sajjad Saeed and Amir Hussain also addressed the workshop while Deputy Director Agriculture Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present on the occasion.
