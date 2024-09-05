Open Menu

Funds Allocated For Promotion Of Pulses Cultivation: Dr Khalid Hussain

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Funds allocated for promotion of pulses cultivation: Dr Khalid Hussain

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Chief Scientists Pulses Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Khalid Hussain said that the government has allocated huge funds for promotion of pulses cultivation in the country.

Addressing a workshop of master trainers arranged at AARI, he said that the farmers should avail from the opportunity and grow pulses over maximum space in their lads as these crops would not only mitigate financial constraints of the growers but would also play a pivotal role in national food security.

He said that agriculture department has evolved a comprehensive strategy under which the agri scientists along with their teams visited field area and convinced the peasants for cultivation of pulses over maximum area.

The pulses department would provide quality seed of latest pulses varieties to the growers on subsidized rates so that the farmers could cultivate pulses crops at least one acre of their lands from next season, he added.

Principal Scientist Dr Muhammad Asif said that a new policy was devised for pulses cultivation and their value addition in order to increase its exports for strengthening national economy by fetching precious foreign exchange.

Agri scientists Muhammad Amir Amin, Ali Nawaz, Sajjad Saeed and Amir Hussain also addressed the workshop while Deputy Director Agriculture Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Exports Agriculture Agri From Government

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

2 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

2 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

4 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

4 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

5 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

6 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business