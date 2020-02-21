UrduPoint.com
Funds Investing In Russia Saw Net Inflow Of $190Mln From February 13-19 - Fund Research

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Funds investing in Russian assets and bonds, including multi-country funds, saw a $190 million inflow in the week ending on February 19, against $330 million the week before, according to data from Emerging Portfolio Fund Research (EPFR) compiled by Russian broker BCS Global Markets.

According to EPFR, which monitors the money flows of investment funds, the funds specializing exclusively in the Russian market attracted $70 million, the same as in the previous week.

Investors are willing to invest in emerging markets bonds, while inflows into funds investing in emerging markets equity have stalled, BCS Global Markets said in a report.

