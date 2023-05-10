UrduPoint.com

Funds Seized From Russian Embassy, Trade Mission In Warsaw Amount To $1.2Mln - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2023 | 10:18 PM

Funds Seized From Russian Embassy, Trade Mission in Warsaw Amount to $1.2Mln - Reports

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Warsaw seized as much as $1.2 million from the Russian Embassy and its trade mission in the country in 2022, with the funds recently declared physical evidence in the investigation and transferred to the Polish government's accounts, Polish media reported on Wednesday.

In particular, the Polish Prosecutor's Office blocked some 800,000 zlotys ($194,000) and over $912,000 on Russian Embassy bank accounts in 2022, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported, adding that the office's decision had fully gone into effect earlier on Wednesday.

Since March 2022, the Russian Embassy in Warsaw has been working practically without bank accounts. The Polish authorities froze them then as part of sanctions imposed on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. Russian Ambassador to Warsaw Sergey Andreev said that the accounts had been blocked under the pretext of "financing terrorism," though the local authorities conducted no investigation into the allegation. The diplomat also called Warsaw's decision "a fragrant violation" of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

