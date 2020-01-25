Furniture city comprising on 200 acre to be developed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Saturday said that the government will fully exploit the export potential Pakistani classical furniture to boost the export of the country besides patronizing this sector to capture share in international furniture markets.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations of furniture producers and exporters here today," says a press release issued here today.

Kashif Ashfaq said a state of the art Furniture City will be constructed in Allama Iqbal Industrial City on 200 acre land in order to boost exports and investment in furniture sector.

He said the main purpose of this city is to help small and medium furniture producers so enable them to compete with other competitors at international level.

"FIEDMC will also set up state of the art Center for Excellence where artisans and students will be imparted training about furniture making through latest technology so that they can produce furniture at par with international standard," he added.

Mian Kashif said FIEDMC will provide the facility of one window operation to interested furniture producers for installing their units through complete coordination of Federal and provincial departments and besides this, FIEDMC will also give them a complete business infrastructure.

He said they would also support the furniture producers to get visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

He said that Pakistan's investment profile had been upgraded by all leading rating agencies on account of successful economic reforms and improved security situation.

"All the fundamental economic indicators are now improving with exports witnessing an upward trend while the imports are decreasing and the current account deficit is also being overcome gradually," he added.

Mian Kashif said that foreign companies have shown keen interest in Pakistani market. He urged the Pakistani businessmen to start joint ventures with their foreign counterparts.

The delegation lauded the untiring efforts of FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq for promoting furniture sector.

They asked for the earlier completion of furniture city in Allama Iqbal Industrial City so that they should commence their business to meet the challenges.

The delegation also expressed hope to bag benefits of incentives being offered to companies by FIEDMC in regard of tax exemption and other perks.