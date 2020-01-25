UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Furniture City Comprising On 200 Acre To Be Developed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:15 PM

Furniture city comprising on 200 acre to be developed

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Saturday said that the government will fully exploit the export potential Pakistani classical furniture to boost the export of the country besides patronizing this sector to capture share in international furniture markets.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Saturday said that the government will fully exploit the export potential Pakistani classical furniture to boost the export of the country besides patronizing this sector to capture share in international furniture markets.

He expressed these views while talking to delegations of furniture producers and exporters here today," says a press release issued here today.

Kashif Ashfaq said a state of the art Furniture City will be constructed in Allama Iqbal Industrial City on 200 acre land in order to boost exports and investment in furniture sector.

He said the main purpose of this city is to help small and medium furniture producers so enable them to compete with other competitors at international level.

"FIEDMC will also set up state of the art Center for Excellence where artisans and students will be imparted training about furniture making through latest technology so that they can produce furniture at par with international standard," he added.

Mian Kashif said FIEDMC will provide the facility of one window operation to interested furniture producers for installing their units through complete coordination of Federal and provincial departments and besides this, FIEDMC will also give them a complete business infrastructure.

He said they would also support the furniture producers to get visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

He said that Pakistan's investment profile had been upgraded by all leading rating agencies on account of successful economic reforms and improved security situation.

"All the fundamental economic indicators are now improving with exports witnessing an upward trend while the imports are decreasing and the current account deficit is also being overcome gradually," he added.

Mian Kashif said that foreign companies have shown keen interest in Pakistani market. He urged the Pakistani businessmen to start joint ventures with their foreign counterparts.

The delegation lauded the untiring efforts of FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq for promoting furniture sector.

They asked for the earlier completion of furniture city in Allama Iqbal Industrial City so that they should commence their business to meet the challenges.

The delegation also expressed hope to bag benefits of incentives being offered to companies by FIEDMC in regard of tax exemption and other perks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Technology Exports Business Company Market All Government Share

Recent Stories

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

20 minutes ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

20 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

20 minutes ago

Four die, one injures in Khuzdar accident

29 minutes ago

Four Dead, Dozens Injured After Protesters Clash W ..

29 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's st ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.