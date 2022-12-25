Furniture export witnesses 80% surge in 5 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The furniture exports during the first five months of current fiscal year (2022-23) swelled by 80.46 percent compared to last corresponding period, Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Furniture Mian Kashif Ashfaq said on Sunday .

Chairing board of directors meeting here today he informed that during the period under review furniture worth US$ 6,791,000 was exported compared to the exports of US $ 3,642,000 during the same period of last year.

He stressed the urgent need for exploring more new foreign markets as Pak hand engraved wooden furniture is in great demand in global markets.

He demanded government to declare furniture industry as a full fledged sector which can earn millions of Dollars of foreign exchange. He urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to organise more single country expos to showcase Pak products and invite foreign investors to Pakistan for joint ventures.

He also urged the government to establish expo centres at all provincial headquarters and big cities for displaying Pak products under one roof. He said visiting foreign trade missions and investors delegation should also be taken to expos for their B2B (business to Business) meetings.