Furniture Export Witnesses 89.34pc Increase During Last 10 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Furniture exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 89.34 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Furniture exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 89.34 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, Furniture worth US $8,072 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 4,263 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Guar and guar products increased by 33.55 percent, worth US $ 38,778 as compared to exports of $29,037 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gems exports decreased by 0.81 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $6,078 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $6,128.

