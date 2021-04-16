Furniture exports increased record 14.02%

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Furniture exports during first eight months of FY 2020-21 grew by 14.02 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Feb 20-21, Furniture worth US $ 2,7490 thousand exported as compared to worth US $ 2,411 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Auto parts and accessories increased by 5.81 per cent, worth US $ 12,518 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 11,830 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, transport equipment worth US $ 8,176 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 8,099 thousand of same period of last year.

