Furniture exports witness 111.59 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Furniture exports during the first nine months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 111.59 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-March 2021-22, Furniture worth US $7,141 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 3,375 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Jewellary increased by 53.26 percent, worth US $ 10,034 as compared to exports of $6,547 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Guar and Guar products exports also increased by 26.69 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $32,650 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $25,772.