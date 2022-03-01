Furniture exports witness 179.58% increase

Furniture exports during the first seven months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 179.58 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-Nov 2021, Furniture worth US $ 5,066 exported, as compared to exports of $1,812 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 23.06 %, of US $4,952 as compared to the exports of US $4,024 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Guar and Fuar products exports also increased by 15.10% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $23,176 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $20,135.