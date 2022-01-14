UrduPoint.com

Furniture Exports Witness 206.05% Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Furniture exports during the first five months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 206.05 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Furniture exports during the first five months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 206.05 % as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2021, furniture worth US$3,645 exported, as compared to exports of $1,191 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 30.82 %, of US $2,878 as compared to the exports of US $2,200 of the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Jewellary exports decreased by 1.63% as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US$3,645 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$4,246.

