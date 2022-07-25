Furniture exports witness 79.74 percent increase

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Furniture exports during the twelve months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 79.74 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-May 2021-22, Furniture worth US $9,361 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 5,208 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Gems increased by 14.10 percent, worth US $ 7,626 as compared to exports of $6,684 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Jewellary exports also increased by 4.56 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $14,361 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $13,735.

During the period under review, Guar and guar products exports increased by 40.26 percent, worth US$ 49,549 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 35,326 of the same period of last year.