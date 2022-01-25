Furniture exports witness record 158.77% increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Furniture exports during the first six months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 158.77 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Dec 2021, furniture worth US$ 3,998 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 1,545 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Guar and guar products increased by 9.26 percent, worth of US$ 19,264 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 17,632 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gems exports also increased by 8.88 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 4,085 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 3,752.

During the period under review, Cement exports increased by 0.59 per cent, worth US$ 143,768 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 142,924 of same period of last year.

