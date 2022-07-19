Furniture industry asked to expand export base

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail here on Tuesday stressed upon the Pakistan Furniture Association (PFA) to further expand their exports base.

The minister was talking to PFA delegation, headed by its Chairman Zahid Hussain, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.

Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry, Rana Ihsan Afzal, Chairman Federal board of Revenue, Asim Ahmad President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce Industry (ICCI), Muhammad Shakeel Munir and senior officers from finance division attended the meeting.

He directed the relevant authorities to resolve the issues of furniture industry and asked for providing maximum relief to them.

Earlier, the delegation apprised the minister about the contribution of their industry in the development of the economy and also shared about the issues being faced by furniture sector especially related to GST and other taxes.

The delegation requested for resolving their matters and sought support of the government for bringing in efficiency in this sector, the statement added.