UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Furniture Industry Has Great Potential To Capture World Market: CEO PFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:36 PM

Furniture industry has great potential to capture world market: CEO PFC

Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday said Pakistan's furniture industry had a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Kashif Ashfaq Tuesday said Pakistan's furniture industry had a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could significantly contribute to exports.

However, he said it direly needed a package of incentives and facilitation for boosting exports.

Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers, he said unfortunately, the furniture sector remained badly neglected; it needed special attention of the Federal and provincial governments for the training of woodworkers on modern lines," says a press release issued here today.

He said there is an urgent need to explore the international market for boosting our exports as there is a lot of potential in Pakistani products, adding he said the value of furniture export was very nominal but the beginning had been made, and with aggressive marketing strategy the value of exports could be doubled in a short span. He said if the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $ 5 billion for the next five years.

He said the leather industry is also associated with furniture and he assured the furniture producers that they would provide them the world class leather being used in furniture making.

He urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote local industry in Pakistan. "Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best of skills that can help develop the country on modern lines," he added.

PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the PFC was committed to supporting Pakistan's young entrepreneurs associated with the furniture and interior designing sector whose innovative thinking had the potential to unlock great economic prosperity.

He said exhibitions provide the younger designers and architects to assess market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals.

He said Interior's Pakistan was a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan.

Mian Kashif has expressed the hope that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the furniture sector would prosper.

He said that the business community had pinned high hopes on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, adding that Imran Khan's government was committed to providing all facilities to businessmen to enhance the volume of exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Exports Business Young Market All From Government Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

India reports 30,093 new COVID-19 cases, lowest da ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Puts Forward MiG-35 Jet in India's Tender f ..

2 minutes ago

Ex-Test player Rikki Clarke to retire after 20-yea ..

2 minutes ago

CTP finalizes traffic plan for Eid, over 600 Warde ..

2 minutes ago

China Lifts All Restrictions on Birth of Third Chi ..

2 minutes ago

German Health Minister Says 60% Got at Least One C ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.