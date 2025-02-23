Open Menu

Furniture Industry Stakeholders To Review Budget Proposals

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Furniture industry stakeholders to review budget proposals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is going to convene a special meeting of all stakeholders to review and consolidate their budget proposals for submission to the Federal government.

Talking to media here Sunday, the PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq added that the meeting aims to address key challenges and opportunities within the furniture industry, ensuring that the sector's needs are adequately represented in the upcoming national budget. Stakeholders including manufacturers, exporters, designers, and industry experts, would assemble to discuss strategies for growth, innovation, and sustainability.

He emphasized the importance of aligning the budget proposals with the government's economic policies to foster a conducive environment for the furniture industry. Key agenda items would be tax reforms, incentives for local manufacturing, export promotion, and support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The council also plans to highlight the need for infrastructure development, skill enhancement programmes, and access to affordable raw materials. This collaborative efforts underscore the PFC's commitment to strengthen furniture industry, which plays a vital role in Pakistan's economy, he remarked.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challen ..

Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..

58 seconds ago
 Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of mari ..

Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions

16 minutes ago
 UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2 ..

UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final

31 minutes ago
 Xposure announces winners

Xposure announces winners

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering ..

Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet

1 hour ago
 FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

1 hour ago
UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

2 hours ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

5 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business