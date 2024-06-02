Open Menu

Furniture Sector Be Given Industry Status: PFC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has urged the government to accord the furniture sector an independent industry status in the upcoming Federal budget.

Chairing the council's meeting here Sunday, he emphasized that this status change is crucial for boosting exports and driving economic growth. He pointed out that the furniture sector holds significant potential for export earnings, yet it remains underdeveloped due to the lack of formal industry recognition and support.

To unlock this potential, Ashfaq proposed that the government should introduce a comprehensive package of incentives for the furniture industry. These incentives could include tax breaks, subsidies for raw materials, and easier access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Additionally, he called for investment in skill development and technology to enhance the quality and competitiveness of locally produced furniture in international markets.

Ashfaq highlighted that with the right support, Pakistan's furniture sector could compete globally, creating jobs and contributing to the country's economic stability. He stressed that the government's proactive measures in this regard would not only benefit the furniture manufacturers but also uplift related sectors such as timber, textiles, and logistics. He said that recognizing the furniture sector as an industry is a strategic move to diversify Pakistan's export portfolio and strengthen its economic resilience.

