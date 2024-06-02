Furniture Sector Be Given Industry Status: PFC
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq has urged the government to accord the furniture sector an independent industry status in the upcoming Federal budget.
Chairing the council's meeting here Sunday, he emphasized that this status change is crucial for boosting exports and driving economic growth. He pointed out that the furniture sector holds significant potential for export earnings, yet it remains underdeveloped due to the lack of formal industry recognition and support.
To unlock this potential, Ashfaq proposed that the government should introduce a comprehensive package of incentives for the furniture industry. These incentives could include tax breaks, subsidies for raw materials, and easier access to credit for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Additionally, he called for investment in skill development and technology to enhance the quality and competitiveness of locally produced furniture in international markets.
Ashfaq highlighted that with the right support, Pakistan's furniture sector could compete globally, creating jobs and contributing to the country's economic stability. He stressed that the government's proactive measures in this regard would not only benefit the furniture manufacturers but also uplift related sectors such as timber, textiles, and logistics. He said that recognizing the furniture sector as an industry is a strategic move to diversify Pakistan's export portfolio and strengthen its economic resilience.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Business
-
CMA CGM team visits SCCI53 minutes ago
-
SAARC chamber felicitated on holding China-South Asia business symposium1 hour ago
-
'Federal Tax Ombudsman sends viable budget proposals to FBR'1 hour ago
-
CASA-1000 to be completed by end of this year 2024: Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan2 hours ago
-
Govt to digitalize registration system of pesticides: Rana Tanveer3 hours ago
-
Vegetables, meat prices go higher in Bahawalpur4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 20248 hours ago
-
‘Govt can boost revenues by Rs40b with Optimized Tobacco Taxation’20 hours ago
-
Traders demand pragmatic steps for maintenance of law and order situation23 hours ago
-
NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit24 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.1,400 per tola to Rs.240,3001 day ago