Further Decline in Belarus' Political Situation May Affect Macroeconomic Stability - Fitch

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The political crisis in Belarus creates risks for the improvement of the country's macroeconomic stability and investment, the Fitch Ratings agency said on Wednesday.

"Further deterioration in the political situation and domestic confidence, or a prolonged disruption of economic activity, could increase depreciation pressures on the Belarusian rouble, adversely affect the highly dollarised financial sector (65% of sector deposits and 52% of loans are in foreign Currency), and erode international reserves. This could undermine improvements in macroeconomic stability in recent years stemming from greater consistency between monetary, wage and fiscal policies," Fitch Ratings said in a press release.

The possible sanctions on Belarus, which European Union leaders are set to discuss later in the day, would "increase economic challenges," the agency warned.

"Existing EU sanctions target several government officials and prevent arms sales to Belarus. Although we do not anticipate sanctions similar to those that limit Russia's access to external financing or target key sectors of the economy, the imposition of additional sanctions could limit external financing options, for example from multilaterals in the near-term," Fitch Ratings said.